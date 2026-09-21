Michael Owen labels glum-faced Marcus Rashford as Manchester United's weak link following Fulham draw

Owen questioned what might be affecting the forward, noting that he possesses incredible attributes but lacks consistency. "It does look like the weight of the world is on his shoulders and you just think how? Why? He’s living everybody’s dream. Surely there’s something behind the scenes that is making him look as if he’s not enjoying his football at the moment," Owen continued.

He also reflected on his spell in Spain, adding: "Last chance saloon was Barcelona. I couldn’t believe his luck in getting a team like Barcelona. He does reasonably well out there, but not well enough for them to keep him and then they end up spending fortunes to replace him by buying Anthony Gordon. So, it wasn’t all perfect. It wasn’t all rosy despite any spin that people put on it."