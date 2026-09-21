Michael Carrick booed! Man Utd boss addresses fans' anger after controversial Kobbie Mainoo call against Fulham

Manchester United salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Fulham, but the afternoon was overshadowed by a hostile reaction from the travelling support. The frustration boiled over with ten minutes remaining when Carrick opted to withdraw Kobbie Mainoo, replacing him with Mason Mount.

Mainoo had arguably been the standout performer in an otherwise lacklustre United display. Consequently, the away end loudly booed the substitution, voicing their immediate displeasure with the manager's tactical tweak.

The match itself was a disjointed affair, played largely at a sluggish tempo despite numerous opportunities for both sides. Fulham nearly secured their first victory of the campaign following a bizarre 63rd-minute own goal from Lisandro Martinez. However, Matheus Cunha struck in the 89th minute with a deflected effort to rescue a point for the visitors.



