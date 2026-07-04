Mexico told they have 'grossly unfair' Azteca advantage over England - but Declan Rice insists Three Lions ready for 'just another stadium'

Speaking to BetGoodwin, former England international forward Collymore expressed deep frustration over the geographical allocations handed to the tournament co-hosts, calling for comprehensive changes to the current selection process.

Collymore stated: "It’s wrong that Mexico have been permitted such a big physical advantage. I think FIFA and Gianni Infantino need to sit down with the other associations and find a way to make these tournaments fairer.

"Canada, for example, are a co-host but have had to play across the border in Seattle, while Mexico have been able to basically stay at the Azteca, where they've lost only twice in over 80 matches.

"We all know the physiological advantage of playing at altitude is very real. That was known well in advance, so I think it's grossly unfair that one team can have such a significant physical advantage in what's supposed to be a level playing field.

"For me, the whole hosting system needs looking at. England, with arguably the biggest domestic league in world football, haven't hosted a World Cup in the modern television era, while Mexico have now had three. So yes, I think it's absolutely wrong that one country can have such a clear physiological advantage over another.”