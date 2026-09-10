‘We deserve to be champions!’ - Mauricio Pochettino demands Tottenham be awarded 2016-17 Premier League title after Chelsea financial breaches

Pochettino remains adamant that his former club were robbed of domestic glory by an uneven playing field. He stressed that a financial penalty is insufficient for systemic rule-breaking.

“I’ve said that we should win one title, one Premier League,” Pochettino told reporters. “We should have been awarded it. If that was true, and that happened, for sure we deserve to be champions for that year. Because we were the second best.”

The Argentine tactician highlighted the distinct operational limits placed on the two London rivals. "They were punished, they admitted (it), so that’s it?" he said. "The title should be for the team that was second. We didn’t compete with the same rules. OK, now we can say that they scored goals, they won games. But it’s completely fair to say that we didn’t compete before the start of the season with the same card."

Pochettino suggested that a level financial landscape could have changed history. "Maybe with the same rules, if we apply the same things, maybe we could have signed some players that would have made the team better, or scored more goals," he explained. "It’s not me complaining. It’s the truth."



