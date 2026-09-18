Will Marcus Rashford be a Man Utd player in 12 months’ time? Two scenarios for Old Trafford’s prodigal son explained by fellow Red Devils academy graduate

Will that deal be honoured? Could a new one be earned? Or will Rashford head to pastures new? When presented with those questions, Simpson - another home-grown star who was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “I think it's too early to say.

“I do like what I'm seeing from his body language. Not just running at players, which you want to see. If i'm a full-back now, I'd be so happy if Marcus got the ball, turned and passed it back. He should just keep running at people. Even if he's not always getting success, just keep doing it and eventually you'll get through and you'll get a penalty, you'll get a goal, you'll get an assist. Just keep doing it, which I think Michael Carrick will be telling him to do.

“Then I think on the other side, I've seen glimpses of him with the crowd and he looks like he's getting back. I think it's up to him. I think it's up to what he wants.

“At the end of the day, he's got a two-year contract and big money. If he wants to stay at that club and help turn things around towards the back end of his career, then that could happen. If he wants to just play this year and move on, then that can happen. Clearly, it will come down to him.”