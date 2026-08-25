Chelsea plot sensational late swoop for Man Utd outcast star as Xabi Alonso seeks final attacking piece

Alonso's side began their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over west London rivals Fulham, but the club are still looking to tweak their attacking options. While the current focus is primarily on outgoings, Chelsea remain 'open' to adding a dynamic forward to their ranks.

The Blues have already shattered records this summer, notably making Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player in history. Experienced former England stars Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson have also arrived alongside Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Valentin Barco, but Rashford's potential availability has now caught their attention.