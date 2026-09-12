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'Would never be approached by elite club' - Jamie Carragher delivers brutal Michael Carrick assessment as Liverpool icon labels Man Utd boss 'interim' solution
Carragher questions Carrick's elite standing
Carrick finds himself under the microscope as Carragher delivered a scathing verdict on his permanent appointment at Old Trafford. Carrick, who stepped into the breach following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last season, impressed enough to earn a two-year contract after winning 11 of his 16 games in charge.
Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender did not hold back in his assessment of the current coaching landscape in Manchester. Carragher wrote: "My sense is that while United fans generally understand and agree with the decision to stick with Carrick, they hope he is the long-term answer to get the club back to winning the Premier League or Champions League, while the rest of the world doubts it.
"To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027. Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off."
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The Solskjaer comparison resurfaces
The pundit drew direct parallels between Carrick and his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who followed a similar path from interim success to a permanent contract before eventually being sacked. Carragher argues that without their status as club legends, neither man would have been considered for one of the most prestigious jobs in world football.
Continuing his analysis, Carragher stated: "He is viewed beyond Old Trafford in the same way as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was handed the job full time. Their credential for getting the caretaker role in the first place was their status as club greats. Once they performed well it was a sensible and emotional choice to give them the chance to make it work long term.
"That cannot change the fact that based on their coaching CVs alone, they would never have been approached by another elite club in England or Europe, nor would others have had any sentimental attachment to consider when determining the merits of offering a permanent deal."
Investment and early season struggles
Carrick was heavily backed during the summer transfer window to ensure his squad could compete on multiple fronts. The Red Devils sanctioned a significant £140 million spend, bringing in the likes of Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield options.
United suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Hull City in their opening fixture, a result that immediately put Carrick under pressure from the fanbase and the media alike. While they have managed to steady the ship slightly with a hard-fought victory over Ipswich Town and a frustrating draw against Everton, the inconsistent performances have done little to silence doubters like Carragher.
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Crucial tests on the horizon
Despite the domestic wobbles, United did manage to kick off their Champions League campaign with a convincing victory over Azerbaijani debutant Sabah FK, offering a glimpse of the potential within the squad. However, the true measure of Carrick’s management will come in the high-stakes environment of the Manchester derby this weekend.
A defeat against their local rivals would only intensify the narrative that Carrick is a tier below the "super coaches" Carragher referenced. With the 2027 horizon loooming, every result at Old Trafford is being viewed through the lens of long-term viability.
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