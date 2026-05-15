Man Utd coach Darren Fletcher fumes at ‘Man City take over of an FA Youth Cup’ after seeing JJ Gabriel & Co suffer defeat at 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium

Tensions rose during the post-match presentation as Fletcher was seen arguing with FA officials while EFL chairman Rick Parry prepared to distribute medals. Speaking after the match, Fletcher criticised both the venue decision and the presentation of the trophy ceremony.

"I'm disappointed in the FA for everything that's gone around this game: for the location, for everything," Fletcher explained. "You have to respect the opposition. But not when Man City take over an FA Youth Cup. It's an FA competition. It should never have been like that.

"I've never heard individual coaches be shouted out and every individual player be shouted out. That doesn't happen in cup finals. It's an FA competition and it felt like it was a Man City competition for this whole build-up to the game and in terms of how we had to deal with that at the end. That's my one gripe for tonight. But the best team won, compliments to them."