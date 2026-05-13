A new home! Man City unveil new £10m headquarters for women's team which Lionesses star Alex Greenwood believes can take new WSL champions to 'whole different level'

It’s a move that gives City’s women’s team a bespoke new space, while still keeping them on the same campus as the men’s team and the academy sides. The facility has been in the works for almost four years and is now officially open, with the team having moved into it just a few weeks ago.

The new WSL champions now have dedicated medical, rehab, physio, hydrotherapy and recovery areas, as well as chefs and nutritionists who can be fully focused on the women’s side, whose previous base had been in the same facilities as the academy.

Players and staff alike have contributed to the design of the building, with midfielder Laura Coombs playing a key role in some of the interior design, for example, and players choosing how their names appear on the lockers in the circular dressing room, which mimics that of the Etihad Stadium and is designed to support team connection.

“I absolutely love this building,” Greenwood told reporters. “I love turning up at the gates every single morning. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love playing for this football club and have always been so admirable of the facilities that we've been given. But this has just gone to a whole different level.”

Asked if it is the best space the 32-year-old, who has over 100 England caps and spent time at eight-time European champions Lyon, has been in, Greenwood replied: “For a women's team specifically, yes, for sure. Obviously, at England we have St George's Park, which is incredible. At Lyon, we had a facility which was okay, it was good. It met its needs. But nothing comes close to this. I think it's the best because it's specifically for us, in every way.”