Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Man City to battle Tottenham for Sandro Tonali signing despite Elliot Anderson transfer efforts
City join the race for Tonali
City are giving genuine consideration to signing Tonali as they prepare for life under Enzo Maresca. While Tottenham have already held productive talks with the Italian’s camp and want to make him their marquee signing of the summer, according to a report by The Athletic, they now face serious competition from the Etihad. City have continued to track the 26-year-old and are not deterred by the significant financial package required to prize him away from St James' Park.
The interest from the blue side of Manchester suggests a major overhaul is coming. Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a known admirer of Tonali, and the north London club have made the strongest move so far this summer. However, City remain firmly in the reckoning for a player who also held discussions with Arsenal back in February. With an expected price tag of upwards of £80 million, Tonali has become one of the most sought-after names in the Premier League market.
- Getty Images Sport
Double midfield swoop planned
City’s pursuit of Tonali does not signal an end to their interest in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. The club remain in active talks with Forest over a potential deal for the 23-year-old, which could involve a British record transfer fee. The vision is to secure both players to ensure the squad remains capable of challenging for the Premier League title immediately after Guardiola’s departure. This double swoop could see City spend a combined total of over £200 million on midfield reinforcements alone.
The aggressive recruitment drive comes at a time of uncertainty within the existing squad. With Bernardo Silva having already departed for Real Madrid on a free transfer, the need for fresh blood in the engine room has become a priority. The club are also facing questions regarding the futures of Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders, making the pursuit of both Tonali and Anderson a strategic necessity rather than a luxury.
The Rodri uncertainty
The most pressing concern for the City hierarchy revolves around the future of Rodri. The former Ballon d’Or winner is currently in the final year of his contract and is representing Spain at the World Cup. He has addressed the speculation surrounding his future, stating: "I will wait until after the end of the tournament before announcing my decision." While City have offered the 29-year-old a new deal and are desperate to keep him, there are growing fears that he will not commit his long-term future to the club.
If Rodri decides against renewing his contract, a transfer this summer might become the most viable option from a financial perspective. Real Madrid have been touted as a likely destination for the Spaniard, though they have yet to show concrete interest in a deal during this window.
- AFP
A summer of evolution at the Etihad
The potential arrival of Tonali and Anderson highlights that this will be a definitive summer of change for City. Following a season where they secured a domestic cup double by winning both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the club is determined to rebuild aggressively.
City are desperate to reclaim their domestic dominance after losing the Premier League title to Arsenal in the 2025-26 season, which followed a previous title loss to Liverpool in 2024-25. Furthermore, they are eager to re-establish themselves as a European powerhouse after a disappointing round of 16 exit in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.