'We did not risk him!' - Michael Carrick gives Luke Shaw fitness update ahead of Manchester derby

Having initially taken the reins as an interim appointment, Carrick's impressive record of 12 wins from his first 17 matches earned him the permanent role at the Theatre of Dreams. While external speculation originally suggested that the INEOS-led hierarchy might look toward a high-profile outside candidate during the summer window, Carrick maintains that his focus has always been fixed on the club's long-term trajectory.

The former United midfielder remains steadfast in his commitment to the project he started in January. 'I think I said it pretty early on, I was always planning to be [manager beyond the summer],' he admitted. 'All the decisions we were making were if we were going to be here for a period of time. I never knew how long that was going to be, I still don't! But you're always planning for the future, what we want it to look like and the direction we want to go, and that was from day one. The performance the lads gave was incredible with all that, but there was definitely always - has been, always will be for me - from the start was planning to try and get this club to where we want to get it in the long term.'