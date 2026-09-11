Luis Enrique strikes back! PSG boss defends summer signing Maghnes Akliouche after Laure Boulleau criticism

Akliouche has found himself under the spotlight following PSG's commanding Champions League victory over Bratislava. The summer signing faced heavy criticism from Canal+ pundit Laure Boulleau, who claimed the forward fell short of the standards set by his attacking team-mates.

Boulleau noted that while former prospects like Desire Doue took time to adapt, Akliouche looked noticeably off the pace in Europe. Despite working tirelessly off the ball, his lack of direct goal involvements drew a harsh assessment from the former France international.

However,the €50 million (£42m) arrival from Monaco retains the full backing of his manager. Enrique has firmly rejected the negative reviews and thrown his weight behind the young attacker.