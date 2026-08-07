Maghnes Akliouche completes 'dream' transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco

Moving to the Parc des Princes holds deep personal significance for Akliouche. The Tremblay-en-France native spent his early childhood playing for local sides Villemomble and US Torcy before departing for Monaco in 2017.

"First of all, I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and, of course, coach Luis Enrique for the confidence that have placed in me," Akliouche revealed. "I am very proud. And I'm obviously very happy! For me, it's an honour to join a club as prestigious as Paris Saint-Germain.

"When Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest in me, well, for me it was clear! It's a special club for me because I grew up in the Paris region. It's a great source of pride to play for Paris Saint-Germain. My aim? Simple: work hard and help the team win.

"That’s about it! It’s a wonderful story for me, and also for my family. But right now, I’m really focused on working hard and repaying all that trust on the pitch. Being here today is truly marvellous. It’s something really special. I’m also aware of the high standards required to represent this team. I’m really focused solely on that today."



