London City Lionesses ‘optimistic’ about bringing Lionesses legend Mary Earps back to the WSL as a free agent when Paris Saint-Germain contract expires

London City Lionesses are emerging as a serious contender to land Mary Earps as they look to make a statement in the Women's Super League. Under the ownership of Michele Kang, the club has transformed its recruitment strategy and is now targeting some of the biggest names in the global game to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

According to BBC Sport, club sources indicate that while an official agreement with Earps has not yet been finalised, there is a strong sense of optimism surrounding their summer business. After finishing sixth in their debut WSL season under Eder Maestre, the club views the addition of a world-class goalkeeper as the next logical step in their rapid ascension.