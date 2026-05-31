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‘Not the only name on the table’ - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reacts to talk of Andoni Iraola taking over at Anfield following ‘right time’ to sack Arne Slot
Gerrard backs Iraola for Anfield role
In the wake of a seismic shift in the Anfield dugout, club legend Gerrard has identified Iraola as a prime candidate to pick up the pieces. Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard admitted that the Spaniard’s work on the south coast has not gone unnoticed. Asked if the 43-year-old would be the right fit, the former captain remarked, “I think potentially, yes. I think he’s done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.”
However, Gerrard was quick to point out that the vacancy at one of world football's most historic institutions will naturally attract a high calibre of interest. “But let’s not beat around the bush. Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world,” Gerrard added. “So I don’t think he’ll be the only name on the table. But because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.”
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The 'right time' for Slot exit
While Slot leaves Merseyside having added a Premier League trophy to the cabinet, a dismal second season saw the Reds slump to a fifth-place finish. Gerrard confessed that while the news was jarring, the club's decision was justified by the team's regression. “The last 10 games of last season, and for the majority of this season, we haven’t looked like Liverpool. The style has been difficult to watch at times. It looks disjointed, it looks broken, and when I got the news today, of course, your initial reaction is surprise and shock, but when you analyse it properly, it’s probably the right time, in my opinion.”
Despite the blunt assessment of recent performances, Gerrard insisted that the manager’s earlier successes should be cherished. He noted that Slot did an incredible job in his first year and would be “remembered forever” for his role in the club's 20th league title. Nevertheless, a chaotic season that saw the club suffer 19 defeats proved to be the final straw for the FSG hierarchy.
Seeking a return to heavy metal football
According to the Telegraph, the decision to sack Slot was made with “enormous reluctance” by Fenway Sports Group, who acknowledged the 20th league title he brought to Anfield. However, the hierarchy is eager to evolve back toward the high-intensity, "heavy metal" football that defined the Jurgen Klopp era. This desire for change reportedly echoes the sentiments of Mohamed Salah, who had grown increasingly vocal about the team's lack of tactical identity during the recent decline.
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The hunt for a new tactical identity
While Iraola remains the frontrunner due to his ability to implement an energetic pressing system, other elite names continue to be linked with the vacancy. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and PSG boss Luis Enrique are both high on the list of potential candidates as the club seeks a coach capable of restoring their dominance at the top of the Premier League. The timing of the search has fueled frustration among some sections of the support, particularly following Xabi Alonso's recent move to Chelsea.
With the vacancy now official, the pressure is on the Liverpool board to secure a manager who can lead a summer rebuild and satisfy a demanding fanbase that is hungry for a return to the club's traditional high-octane football.