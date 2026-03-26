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Khaled Mahmoud

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister shows off drastic new hair style as he joins up with Argentina squad

A. Mac Allister
Liverpool
Argentina
Argentina vs Zambia
Zambia
Friendlies
Argentina vs Mauritania
Mauritania
Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has surprised fans by debuting a radical new hairstyle while on international duty with Argentina. The World Cup winner, who is currently in Buenos Aires with the national team, took to social media to reveal a nearly completely shaved head.

  • Mac Allister stuns with buzz cut

    The former Brighton man has traded his familiar look for a sharp buzz cut. He shared the transformation on Instagram alongside a caption that read, "Like father like son," tagging his father and former professional footballer, Carlos Mac Allister.

    The news comes at a busy time for the midfielder, who is one of 13 Liverpool players currently away during the international break. While the anticipated Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain was cancelled due to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, Mac Allister remains focused on his nation’s upcoming fixtures. The reigning world champions are now set to face Mauritania and Zambia in friendly matches, as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.



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    Team-mates react to the transformation

    It didn't take long for Mac Allister’s Liverpool colleagues to pile into the comments section. Ryan Gravenberch responded with a series of laughing emojis, while Curtis Jones added: "Nice lad." Ibrahima Konate, who is no stranger to the shaved-head look himself, showed his approval by posting a love heart emoji.


  • Uncertainty over Anfield future

    Despite his status as a key figure in Arne Slot’s Liverpool midfield, rumours regarding Mac Allister’s long-term future continue to circulate. Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the Liverpool number 10, particularly as the Reds face a transitional period. His father, Carlos, recently noted that they are still "waiting for an offer to renew his contract" and are keen to see the club's future plans.

    Addressing his career path, the midfielder admitted to the streamer La Agusneta: "I became a dad and you start prioritizing a lot of things. And maybe it's not so selfish to only do what I want." He also expressed a sentimental desire to eventually return to his roots, stating: "I’d love to return to Argentinos Juniors because my dad and my brothers all grew up there and we’re grateful. And then, obviously, to Boca at some point."

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    What comes next?

    For now, Mac Allister’s priority is on international success before returning to Merseyside. Since arriving at Anfield in 2023 and inheriting the number 10 shirt from Sadio Mane, the Argentine has been a focal point of the team’s evolution. Whether the new haircut signals a fresh start for his performances remains to be seen, though, with the Argentine one of several Liverpool stars to have faced criticism during a frustrating 2025-26 campaign.

    He will, however, be expected to make Argentina's final World Cup squad as they prepare to defend their title in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Mauritania crest
Mauritania
MRT
Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Zambia crest
Zambia
ZMB