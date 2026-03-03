How to get Finalissima 2026 tickets: Spain vs Argentina, ticket prices, Lusail Stadium & more

While numerous nations around the globe will be striving to clinch a place at the World Cup 2026 this March, the two top-ranked sides on the planet, Spain and Argentina, clash in Qatar, with the Finalissima crown up for grabs. Book your tickets now for this sensational soccer showdown.

Finalissima 2026 is the fourth edition of the intercontinental clash between the winners of the previous South American and European championships, but this will be the first to be played in Asia.

Lusail Stadium, currently Asia's second-largest stadium and the venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, is the venue for this epic encounter.

When is Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Fri, March 27 Spain vs Argentina (9pm) Lusail Stadium (Lusail, Qatar) Tickets

How to buy Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina tickets

The sales window for Finalissima 2026 tickets between Euro 2024 champions Spain and Copa America 2024/World Cup 2022 winners Argentina opened on Wednesday, February 25, with fans able to buy official tickets from the ‘Road To Qatar’ site.

Unsurprisingly, demand was extremely high and all 80,000 official tickets sold out within 2 hours.

Don’t give up hope of seeing Spain and Argentina go head-to-head just yet, though, where fans can buy tickets on the secondary market like StubHub, for last-minute options.

Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina tickets: How much do they cost?

Finalissima ticket prices varied depending on location within the Lusail stadium. The official categories were as follows:

Category 1 (lower tiers of side stands): SAR 1200 (€271)

SAR 1200 (€271) Category 2 (corners sections & upper tiers of side stands): SAR 600 (€135)

SAR 600 (€135) Category 3 (behind the goals): SAR 1200 (€271)

Remember to keep tabs on the Road To Qatar site for additional information, and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What is the Qatar Football Festival 2026 schedule?

Finalissima is the focal point of the 2026 Qatar Football Festival.

The Festival, which runs from Thursday, March 26 to Tuesday, March 31, features six matches in total with host nation Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Serbia all taking part.

The full list of Qatar Football Festival matches are as follows:

Date & Time (Local) Fixture Location Tickets 26 March 2026, 17:00 Qatar vs Serbia Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Tickets 26 March 2026, 20:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Tickets 27 March 2026, 21:00 Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina Lusail Stadium Tickets 30 March 2026, 17:00 Saudi Arabia vs Serbia Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Tickets 30 March 2026, 20:00 Egypt vs Spain Lusail Stadium Tickets 31 March 2026, 19:00 Qatar vs Argentina Lusail Stadium Tickets

What to expect from Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina

Spain and Argentina have continued to add silverware to their bulging trophy cabinets, and now they have their sights set on more.

Spain may have failed to defend their UEFA Nations League crown last year, but they claimed a fourth successive European championship title in 2024 to claim their spot in the upcoming Finalissima.

Argentina hasn’t taken its foot off the gas since capturing the World Cup title for a third time in 2022. They reigned supreme in the Copa America 2024 for a record-breaking 16th time to qualify for this mouthwatering match-up.

La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) also tops the Finalissima all-time winners list, having been victorious in two of the three editions staged so far. Their first success came in 1993, when a team led by Diego Maradona beat Denmark on penalties to claim the prize.

There may have been a 29-year gap before the event appeared on the global football schedule for a third time, but Argentina refused to let their crown slip. A Messi-motivated side strolled to a 3-0 victory over Italy in 2022 at Wembley as they defended in style.

Argentina is now set to return to Qatar for the first time since they lifted the World Cup aloft at the Lusail Stadium in 2022. Both they and Spain would love the additional boost that winning the Finalissima title would bring with it, before they begin focusing on this summer’s quest for glory in North America.

While Spain and Argentina have met numerous times over the years, you have to go far, far back to the 1966 World Cup for the last time the nations clashed competitively. Argentina secured a 2-1 win during the group stage, en route to reaching the Quarter-Finals, while Spain bowed out before the knockouts.