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liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann questions if £75m Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes is truly 'top class' despite blockbuster transfer
Hamann questions Guimaraes elite credentials
Arsenal have completed one of the most significant deals of the summer window, securing Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a deal worth £75m. The Brazilian international, who captained the Magpies to Carabao Cup success, was officially unveiled at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund. However, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann believes the 28-year-old still has work to do to justify his price tag and reputation.
Discussing the nature of the transfer, the 2005 Champions League winner was clinical in his evaluation. "Bruno has been a big player for Newcastle, and he’s been the captain as well, led the way, led from the front," Hamann explained to Sports Mole.
"But we’ve seen him in the World Cup. I think part of some of the biggest issues for the Brazil team were in the middle of the park. I think he’s got to prove that he really is top class. It’s a huge fee, not as big as some of the others who left in the summer, like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson."
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Proven quality vs. the next level
Hamann’s critique centers on whether Guimaraes can provide the creative spark needed to unlock stubborn defences. He noted that while Guimaraes is reliable and accountable, he needs to show more adventure in his play to truly stand alongside the elite midfielders in world football.
He explained: "What does he bring to Arsenal? Well, he can nick a goal. A very reliable player, always accountable. And I think they would want some goals because what they lacked last season was goals from open play. Arsenal relied on set pieces most of the time."
Concluding his analysis, Hamann stated: "They’ve got some very good players in there with Declan Rice and a couple of others, but he’ll find his place. But I think what they want from him is getting a bit more adventurous from midfield. I think he can bring that for them, but to call him top class, I think, is a bit premature. He’s a very good player. To show he’s top class, I think he’s got to prove it now at Arsenal."
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Strengthening the heart of the Gunners midfield
Despite Hamann's reservations, the hierarchy in north London views the acquisition as a vital step in their tactical evolution. Sporting director Andrea Berta has been vocal about the qualities the Brazilian brings to Mikel Arteta's engine room, highlighting his versatility and leadership.
Andrea Berta expressed his excitement following the signing, stating: "We are delighted to welcome Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad. With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year."
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The Brazilian connection and the warrior mentality
The move to the Emirates was facilitated by familiar faces, with Gabriel Magalhaes playing a key role in convincing his compatriot to head south. Guimaraes revealed that the central defender was persistent in his efforts to bring him to the club.
Furthermore, a surprising olive branch was extended by his new midfield partner. Rice sent me a message: 'Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends', the Brazilian admitted, referencing past on-field clashes between the pair.
During his unveiling, the midfielder made his intentions clear, describing himself as a "warrior" who is ready to fight for silverware. "I'm very excited," he admitted. "I'm at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I'm in the right place to do it."
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