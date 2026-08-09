'No more fights!' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals HILARIOUS Declan Rice message as Arsenal complete £75m transfer for Newcastle midfielder

The 28-year-old midfielder has signed a contract in north London until 2030, with the option of a further year, bringing an end to his successful spell at St James’ Park. Despite several heated on-field altercations with Arsenal players in recent seasons, Guimaraes revealed that Rice was among the first to congratulate him on the move.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Guimaraes shed light on the friendly warning he received from the England international. "Rice sent me a message: 'Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends'," the Brazilian admitted. "I was happy he messaged me, but the midfield we have here, in my point of view, is one of the best in Europe."



