'Would've been crazy' - Lionel Scaloni reacts to Argentina narrowly avoiding biggest World Cup upset of all-time against Cape Verde

Scaloni praised his players' character after they overcame fatigue and tactical setbacks during the 120-minute contest. The Argentina boss also admitted he never felt comfortable despite his side controlling large spells of the game.

"I'm a bit skeptical, and I never see ourselves as qualified," he admitted. "Experience has taught me that. But it's true the game was ugly, it could have gone the other way, even though we were the ones controlling the play.

"They told me we were on the easier side of the bracket. Now they realize there are no easy games. We knew it was going to be tough. We suffered too much, we deserved to win, but the opponent made it difficult for us. I'll discuss the negatives with the lads, but I'll focus on the positives: the team keeps attacking, we absorbed the blow, and we came away with the victory."