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Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team-mate Sergio Reguilon reveals eye-watering six-figure sum he is willing to pay for pet dog to join him in the United States
A massive investment for a four-legged friend
Inter Miami defender Reguilon has opened up about the extraordinary lengths he is willing to go to for his pet dog. The 29-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer in January 2026 following his release from Tottenham Hotspur, has a big heart when it comes to his pets. While the club have been defending their title as the 2025 champions, the Spaniard is prioritising his dog, who currently resides in Spain. During a recent appearance on a vlog with popular influencer TheGrefg, the full-back explained his lavish transatlantic travel plans.
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The staggering cost of a private jet
Transporting a large animal internationally presents logistical challenges, but Reguilon is unfazed by the incredible price tag. The defender, whose career included a $35 million (£26m) move to Spurs and various loan spells, explained his reasoning. He told the influencer: "I have been looking into getting him a passport to bring him to the United States and he already has it. Now I want him to come, but in the cargo hold because I do not want him to have a hard time. He is a big dog. I am looking at a private jet for after the summer, which is when I am going to Spain. That is how I will bring him. It is 135,000 dollars one way. It is worth it."
Settling into the MLS routine
While the six-figure fee for his dog makes headlines, Reguilon is also focused on overcoming a frustrating start to life in Major League Soccer. The Spaniard has endured terrible luck with knee and muscle injuries, missing nine matches and managing just 175 minutes of action across four appearances. Despite his lengthy absences, Miami have maintained strong form without him, including a recent 1-1 draw against New England. The reigning champions currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings on 22 points, navigating the rigours of the league as the former Atletico Madrid loanee works towards full fitness.
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What happens next for the defender?
As Miami push for another title, Reguilon will aim to secure a regular starting spot once his injury woes subside. Looking ahead to the autumn, the Spanish defender will eagerly anticipate his return trip to Europe to finally bring his loyal canine companion back to his new American home.