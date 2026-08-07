Liam Delap urged to leave Chelsea for Everton and follow 'great path' of Romelu Lukaku

King believes Lukaku’s stellar track record at Everton, where he netted 87 goals in 166 appearances and remains the club’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League era with 68 goals, should serve as the primary benchmark for Delap to rebuild his career at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, King stated: "If I was Delap and I got the shout from Everton, I'd be thinking: 'Christ alive, yeah. Look who went to Everton and became a really good player. Lukaku.'

"He went on loan and really made his name up at Everton, didn't he? And it was a great path for him, you know, to open the doors to greater things," he continued.

Reflecting on Lukaku’s early development, King added: "You know, I must admit, when he came to Everton as a young player, I can remember seeing him playing in a tournament in La Manga when he was 17. Powerful and strong he was, and what a wonderful finisher he was off his left foot. It was a great era for Belgian players then."

"[Thibaut] Courtois and [Youri] Tielemans and, you know, all these kind of players. So, if he got the chance to go to Everton, I'd take it. Even if he's on loan for the year," King concluded.