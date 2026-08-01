'Not for sale!' - Chelsea set to reward Joao Pedro with lucrative new contract after sensational 23-goal debut season

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are preparing to reward Pedro with an improved contract following his remarkable debut season at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old only joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a deal worth over £50 million, originally signing a massive seven-year agreement that was set to run until 2032.

The decision to offer extended terms comes amid reports that several of Europe’s elite clubs have been monitoring the forward's progress. Barcelona were credited with a serious interest in the Brazilian international earlier this summer, but Chelsea have been firm in their stance that the player is not for sale under any circumstances.