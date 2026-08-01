AFP
'Not for sale!' - Chelsea set to reward Joao Pedro with lucrative new contract after sensational 23-goal debut season
Chelsea move to tie down Joao Pedro
According to The Athletic, Chelsea are preparing to reward Pedro with an improved contract following his remarkable debut season at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old only joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a deal worth over £50 million, originally signing a massive seven-year agreement that was set to run until 2032.
The decision to offer extended terms comes amid reports that several of Europe’s elite clubs have been monitoring the forward's progress. Barcelona were credited with a serious interest in the Brazilian international earlier this summer, but Chelsea have been firm in their stance that the player is not for sale under any circumstances.
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A sensational debut campaign
Pedro’s impact since swapping the South Coast for London has been nothing short of transformative for a Chelsea side that had previously struggled for a consistent goal threat. The forward netted 23 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions last term, comfortably finishing as the club’s top scorer.
Reflecting on his rapid rise and his adaptation to life at one of the world's biggest clubs, the striker has been vocal about his satisfaction with his current environment. Speaking in a club interview back in April, he said: 'I’m very happy. I think it’s (been) one of the best seasons of my life. I think the expectations from me were high, so I try to keep my mentality always forward to help my team-mates.'
International ambitions and pre-season form
Despite his domestic success, the forward's summer was marked by frustration on the international stage. While he has earned eight caps for Brazil, he was a high-profile omission from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. That disappointment, however, appeared to fuel his drive during the recent pre-season tour.
Looking ahead, Pedro is eager to build on his momentum under new manager Xabi Alonso. He has already shown early signs of intent, netting a lightning-fast nine-minute hat-trick during Chelsea’s 6-4 pre-season victory over Western Sydney Wanderers. Driven to lift the Blues after a disappointing tenth-place finish last season that left them without European football, the Brazilian forward is determined to lead the line and anchor Alonso’s revival project.
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Building around a talisman
Chelsea’s recruitment strategy continues to evolve, having already secured high-profile additions such as Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, and Emmanuel Emegha. The Blues are now looking to reunite Pedro with some familiar faces to further boost their attacking output, with active discussions underway regarding a move for his former Brighton team-mate Danny Welbeck – a transfer intended to provide both depth and a proven partnership for the Brazilian.
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