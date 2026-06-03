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Leon Goretzka approaches Arsenal and other Premier League teams after Juventus and AC Milan decide against free ageint
AC Milan deal collapses following club revolution
Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that Goretzka’s future was set in stone as he prepared for a new adventure at the end of his contract in Germany. The Bayern Munich stalwart was widely expected to join AC Milan, serving as the marquee signing for Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield ahead of their Champions League return. The 31-year-old was viewed as the perfect experienced engine to start a new era at San Siro.
However, a total technical and corporate revolution triggered by Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League, has turned Milan upside down. Allegri was among those to face the axe and the structural changes put the Goretzka move on ice, leaving the midfielder to explore other options with only weeks remaining on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.
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Arsenal emerge as potential destination for Goretzka
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the door at Milan seemingly closed, Goretzka’s entourage has begun reconnecting with previous suitors to find a solution. Chief among these is Arsenal, a club that has long stood as a "dream" destination for the versatile German international. The Gunners are known to be in the market for veteran presence to bolster their young squad.
The Premier League remains the most attractive landing spot for the midfielder, but the race is not limited to England. Significant interest is also arriving from Turkey, where clubs are increasingly aggressive in offering high wages to attract European stars. Goretzka’s camp is now casting a wider net to ensure he is not left without a club when his Bayern deal expires at the end of the month.
Juventus stall on negotiations due to financial priorities
Juventus had also shown interest in Goretzka, with coach Luciano Spalletti identifying the German as a key personality addition to the Bianconeri locker room. Despite the appreciation for his talent, the financial situation at Juventus has changed. The lack of Champions League revenue following their sixth-place finish has made it difficult to match the €6-7 million net salary Goretzka earned in Bavaria.
The Juve hierarchy has informed the player's representatives that while they remain interested, he is not currently the priority. The club are focused on securing a new goalkeeper and a primary centre-forward before committing resources to the midfield. Juventus are effectively playing a waiting game, hoping the player remains available and lowers his wage demands later in the window.
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Goretzka remains calm over future decision
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next move, Goretzka is refusing to rush into a contract. He is prepared to wait for the right project, even if it means his future remains unresolved as the international calendar heats up. The midfielder is prioritizing the quality of the project and his role within the team over a quick resolution.
Addressing the timeline of his decision at the end of the season, Goretzka was clear about his stance. He stated: "I wouldn't say that the choice will be made between the end of the season and the start of the World Cup. I will simply decide when I feel it is the time to do it."