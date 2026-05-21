One significant hurdle remains. Leon Goretzka is set for a spectacular move after leaving Bayern Munich

Since late January, it has been clear that Leon Goretzka will leave FC Bayern after eight highly successful years, with the club deciding not to offer him a new contract. During his time in Munich, he has won seven Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. A third DFB Cup triumph could be added to his collection when Bayern face VfB Stuttgart in Saturday's final.

The only remaining question is whether he will take the field one last time for the German record champions. In the crucial Champions League knockout matches against Real Madrid and PSG, he sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes on both occasions. He has not started a single cup match this season either, though he has at least featured in every game. In the semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen, he provided the assist for Luis Diaz's goal to make it 2-0.

Under Vincent Kompany, Goretzka has now been relegated to the bench, a year later than expected. Shortly after Kompany's arrival, the 31-year-old was told he could leave. Goretzka chose to stay, and injury absences for Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joao Palhinha eventually returned him to the starting XI alongside Joshua Kimmich.

That form helped him return to the Germany squad. At the World Cup, he is likely to feature more prominently, as Kimmich will operate at right-back and only Pavlovic is considered a certainty in midfield. Goretzka will therefore compete with BVB's Felix Nmecha for a starting berth.