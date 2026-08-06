Leagues Cup Midweek Roundup: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami go full strength, Antoine Griezmann continues strong start and MLS clubs that rotated pay the price

Having Liga MX play against MLS in a wider-ranging competition is, objectively, a good idea. The two leagues have always competed against each other, either in isolated matchups or in daily conversation. Making it official, with as many teams as possible, just makes sense.

But so far, since its inception in 2019, the competition hasn't quite gotten it right. The Leagues Cup means something, sure, but the quality of the game hasn't quite been there. MLS sides have dominated the last few. There's too much MLS vs. MLS especially in the latter stages. The fiery matchups the organizers had in mind haven't quite cropped up. What this thing needs is bigger games and more jeopardy.

Those are wider questions that are tricky to confront in full. However, if individual games are anything to go by, then this thing looks pretty good this year. Liga MX teams have traveled to North America and equipped themselves well in the first matchday. And the MLS sides who elected to rotate were duly punished. And the best fixtures on paper - LAFC-Chivas, Monterrey-Orlando - delivered in terms of jeopardy and quality. This tournament looks quite good so far. And GOAL rounds up the first couple of days of the competition...