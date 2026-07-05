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Kai Rooney signs Man Utd scholarship alongside Michael Carrick’s son Jacey - with proud dad Wayne watching special ceremony at Old Trafford
A proud night for United legends
The ceremony at the Theatre of Dreams saw the next generation of talent commit their immediate futures to the club. Rooney, taking a break from his World Cup punditry duties, watched on as Kai signed his scholarship forms. He was joined by Carrick, who attended in the dual role of United head coach and proud father to Jacey.
The two teenagers, both 16, posed for photographs together to mark the occasion, evoking memories of their fathers' trophy-laden years playing alongside one another in the United first team. This intake represents the final bridge between the youth ranks and the professional level, with players eligible to sign full pro terms upon turning 17.
- Getty
High hopes for Kai Rooney
Kai has already begun to make a name for himself within the academy setup, recording six appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season and making his debut in the FA Youth Cup. His development has been rapid, leading to expectations that he will become a central figure for Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 side in the coming campaign.
Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, who remains the club's all-time record goalscorer, former United defender Wes Brown has stressed that Kai will have to do everything himself to reach the top. The youngster’s technical ability and eye for goal have already seen him feature for the U19s in various tournaments.
"Kai, knowing the lad he is, he’ll just work very hard. He will have his head down. Obviously, his dad has legendary status, but it’s all about Kai. He will have to work and do everything himself, make sure he puts the graft in and keeps on learning," Brown told GOAL last year.
Midfield pedigree and academy intake
Jacey is also looking to forge his own path in the United midfield, following in the footsteps of his father. While he made only one appearance for the Under-18s last term, the scholarship deal confirms the club's faith in his potential as he moves into a more demanding phase of his footballing education.
The duo were not the only ones to put pen to paper during the celebration night. United confirmed that a further six players have agreed to scholarship terms: Gazik Ibragimov, Edson Dejonge-Seiros, Harlem McLaughlin, Pharell Silvester, Connor Laurie, and Jaume Camacho. All will now focus on the rigorous demands of the Professional Development Phase.
- (C)Getty Images
Future stars on the horizon
One notable absence from the scholarship list was JJ Gabriel. The 15-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country but is currently too young to sign a scholarship agreement. That milestone is expected to come next season, though United are well aware they may face stiff competition to retain the talented attacker’s services. For now, the focus remains on the current crop of scholars as they prepare for the new season. The hard work for these youngsters is only just beginning as they eye a path into the senior squad.
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