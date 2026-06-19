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Trouble for Jurgen Klopp with sporting director ready to quit RB Leipzig after ex-Liverpool coach's key role in Ole Werner sacking
Corporate hierarchy overrides management
The Saxony-based club abruptly parted ways with head coach Werner and his assistants despite the manager holding a contract until 2027. According to reports from Bild, Schafer had aggressively defended the 38-year-old coach, successfully blocking his dismissal twice over recent months. However, the final decision was ultimately bypassed and made at Red Bull's corporate headquarters, where global head of soccer Klopp served as the primary driver behind the firing.
- AFP
Internal structural stability collapses
The abrupt managerial dismissal has triggered severe political fallout within the hierarchy, leaving Schafer’s long-term future at the club entirely up in the air.
Skyreports that it is currently unclear whether Schafer will retain his position at Leipzig, noting that three scenarios are on the table: a resignation, a dismissal, or continuing as before. The broadcaster further reports that tensions heavily flared behind the scenes during the head coach's dismissal, with Schafer said to be unhappy with how the final decision was reached.
Financial and professional friction
The severe boardroom tension complicates an expensive managerial departure, with Leipzig facing massive financial penalties unless mutual agreements are reached.
Sky reports that if the coaches' contracts are not mutually terminated, Leipzig will have to pay out more than €3 million in salaries. Amidst this internal instability, Schafer is already being linked with alternative roles, having been named by FAZas a prospective candidate for Eintracht Frankfurt should Markus Krosche depart.
- Getty Images Sport
Executive transition looms ahead
The immediate task for Red Bull's hierarchy is resolving Schafer's status before his potential departure destabilises upcoming summer transfer window operations. Klopp must navigate this mounting boardroom friction while balancing his current external media commitments as a television pundit for Magenta during the ongoing 2026 World Cup. Finding a compliant head coach capable of improving on last season's third-place finish remains a critical test for the unstable German heavyweights.