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'I would love to continue' - Julian Nagelsmann refusing to quit Germany post after 'bitter' World Cup exit at the hands of 'ultra defensive' Paraguay
Germany boss rules out resignation after shock exit
Germany crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32 after losing to Paraguay on penalties in Boston. Despite the disappointing result, Nagelsmann made it clear he has no plans to resign. The Germany head coach said he is prepared to continue in the role if the DFB retains its faith in him, even though he accepts criticism will follow the defeat.
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Nagelsmann addresses his future and Germany's performance
Speaking after the match, Nagelsmann reflected on both Germany's elimination and his own future. He acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the result while insisting he is not considering walking away from the job.
"I am not someone who runs away," Nagelsmann said, as quoted by The Guardian. "This is not the first time this has happened, and there are some things about today that need to be changed. But if the DFB wants me to continue I am going to continue.
"I know the mechanics of football, I know how the industry works. I know a lot of people will want me to leave but I would love to continue if the football association wants me to."
DFB backing offers Nagelsmann hope
Nagelsmann revealed he has already held initial discussions with DFB officials following Germany's elimination. While no decisions have been made over his future, he said the conversations were supportive rather than reactionary.
"They have talked to me gently, they comforted me, they’re not going to offer me an extension of my contract two minutes after I lost this match. They are not going to talk just after the defeat," he admitted.
"If we did a survey today in Germany people would not speak positively about me today. But in football you win some and you lose some, it’s always been that way, we haven’t really done much in this tournament to make people celebrate, but I have a lot of confidence that we could have done a better job.
"But I don’t think that everyone in Germany will agree with me staying on as manager of the Mannschaft. It was very difficult because they were ultra-defensive. We didn’t give enough. When you exit the World Cup after you play Paraguay then it is very bitter. If you do not score many goals then it is not enough. It is very hurtful."
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Germany await a decision on Nagelsmann's future
Nagelsmann's future now rests with the DFB, who are expected to decide whether to continue with the current project following Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign. Although the head coach accepts public opinion may be against him, he has made it clear he is ready to remain in charge if the association continues to back him.