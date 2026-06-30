Getty Images Entertainment
'I'd love to be James Bond!' - Jude Bellingham reveals surprise acting dream amid bid for World Cup glory with England
Bellingham opens up on life after football
Bellingham has been one of England's standout performers at the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder scored in the Three Lions' 4-2 opening victory over Croatia before earning consecutive Man of the Match awards against Ghana and Panama as England progressed to the knockout stages. With England preparing to face the DR Congo in the round of 32, the 23-year-old revealed he has already thought about life beyond football.
- Getty Images Sport
Bellingham eyes the 007 mantle
Speaking on Fox's World Cup After Hours, Bellingham said acting appeals to him, with the role of James Bond topping his wishlist. Asked about his ambitions outside football, Bellingham told James Corden that acting is the career he finds most appealing.
"I’d love to be in a movie," Bellingham admitted. "People always ask me, ‘What’s the thing I’d want to do out of football?’ - and I never really give it that much thought, but when I have I always come to ‘I’d love to be in a film’.
"I’d love to be James Bond. I’ve watched all of them. I’ve watched the (Sean) Connery ones, Roger Moore, I’ve seen all of them. I love James Bond. I swear, I’d love to be in the back of a James Bond film. (Maybe) James Bond himself, but you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. They haven’t (found a new Bond) yet, have they?"
Bellingham also delivered the famous line, "The name’s Bond, James Bond," before joking: "I think I’ve got a shot!"
Bond casting may not be straightforward
Bellingham's appearance included several light-hearted acting moments with Corden, including a recreation of the famous courtroom scene from A Few Good Men. His confidence in front of the camera added to the playful discussion about a possible future in acting. However, former Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams suggested Bellingham's global profile could work against him.
"It is absolutely essential that he retains a total enigma. We want to know as little about them personally as possible, because that’s what spies are," she told The Independent.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup remains the priority
Any Hollywood ambitions will have to wait. Bellingham's immediate focus is on helping England continue their World Cup campaign, with the Three Lions set to face the DR Congo in the knockout stages as they pursue the trophy.