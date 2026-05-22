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Joao Felix reveals Cristiano Ronaldo 'suffered' with weight of Saudi Pro League title pursuit after Al-Nassr lift trophy for first time in seven years
Ronaldo brace ends long drought
Al-Nassr captured the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title after a commanding 4-1 victory over relegated Damac at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday evening. Ronaldo struck a spectacular second-half brace alongside goals from Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman to secure the championship by two points over rivals Al-Hilal. The monumental triumph concluded a barren seven-year spell for the Riyadh-based club, prompting summer signing Felix to lift the lid on the immense internal pressure that had deeply affected his legendary compatriot behind the scenes.
- AFP
Felix reflects on domestic triumph
Having completed a fantastic debut campaign after his high-profile transfer last summer, Felix recalled his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on his personal integration, the club's status, and the overwhelming relief shared with Ronaldo after the final whistle, Felix told Sport TV: "There were doubts, but I work every day to be the best I can be.
"I found myself in an environment that greatly favoured me. The type of game, the position, the teammates I had around me. It ended up being a fantastic season, which ended in the best way. When I make a decision, I think about it. The opportunity to come to Al Nassr wasn't something I considered one day. From the moment I accepted, I went all in. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not. This time I think it went perfectly."
He added: "It's special, as it was a time of much controversy. Winning with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia isn't easy. People in Portugal probably don't know that. There's a lot going on outside of football here. Al Nassr, unfortunately, is a small club and it's difficult to win the league. We managed it, it's a memorable day for the fans and the club.
"Cris has been trying to win his first title here, mainly the league. I know, because I'm with him every day, what he suffers with this, I know how much he wanted to win. I went to give him a hug. Best player in the Saudi league? There were many players who had good seasons. With Al Nassr being champions, I think it has to go to me or Cris."
Focus turns to global stage
With domestic hierarchy established and individual accolades heavily contested, the focus for Al-Nassr's international contingent shifts rapidly toward national team commitments. Felix quickly dismissed league celebrations to look ahead to his country's upcoming international tournament objectives.
Discussing their chances at the World Cup, Felix added: "Now it's a few days to rest, enjoy time with family, a little bit in Portugal. We start again on the 1st. From then on, it's time to forget about the championship. Favorites for the World Cup? We want to do our best. It's game by game and things will naturally come together. We have a great group and with a bit of luck I believe we can win [the World Cup]."
- AFP
World Cup campaign approaches
The newly-crowned champions must swiftly transition from club celebrations as international schedules take immediate priority. Ronaldo and Felix will head to the Portugal training camp on June 1, carrying their momentum into a highly challenging group stage that sees them take on DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.