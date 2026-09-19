'I don't care about my performance' - Defensive colossus Jannik Schuster stays humble as Brentford dismantle Chelsea to go third

The 20-year-old Schuster stressed that the team's decision to play more directly in the second half was the catalyst for the opening goal. Despite picking up the player of the match award following a 12-clearance display and a clean sheet, he played down individual praise when speaking to Sky Sports: "I think when the second half began we played it more directly forward and we scored after that so I'm just happy. I don't care about my performance. I just want to help the team, get the clean sheet and the three points. Hopefully I get many more minutes."