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'I've kicked every ball!' – How Keith Andrews and Brentford completely dismantled Chelsea
Bees swarm Chelsea in second-half derby collapse
Brentford claimed complete west London derby bragging rights after dismantling Chelsea 3-0 at Gtech Community Stadium. Following a tightly contested opening period, the Bees scored three unanswered second-half goals through Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and substitute Fabio Carvalho.
The victory elevated Keith Andrews' side to nine points from their opening five Premier League fixtures.
The tally surpasses the club's previous best five-game top-flight start of eight points, set during the 2021-22 campaign.
- Craig Mercer
Set-piece routine unlocks Blues as Anthony nets header
The breakthrough arrived on 61 minutes via a smartly executed corner routine engineered by Mikkel Damsgaard. The Danish midfielder whipped a deep delivery to the back post, allowing Schuster to head back across goal for Anthony to nod home his first Brentford goal.
The second-half surge reflected explicit instructions delivered by Andrews in the dressing room during the interval.
"At half-time, he just wanted us to increase the intensity and keep believing," Anthony stated. "Fab [Carvalho] told me a couple of days ago that I was going to score, so I'm really happy with that one. It was an unbelievable feeling."
Thiago and Carvalho polish off ruthless counter-attacks
Brentford doubled their advantage in the 80th minute when Kevin Schade broke past the high defensive line. After Chelsea keeper Martinez saved the initial effort, Thiago reacted fastest to convert the rebound before celebrating passionately with Andrews on the touchline.
Substitute Carvalho added late gloss in stoppage time, arriving at the back post to convert Schade's deflected low cross.
The victory extended Brentford's unbeaten top-flight record at Gtech Community Stadium to eight matches, stretching back to February.
- News Images
Andrews oozes pride as Bees maintain momentum
Head coach Andrews expressed immense satisfaction after watching his team outfight their local rivals across every area of the pitch. Making two changes to his lineup with Michael Kayode and Damsgaard coming in, the manager lauded his squad's defensive resilience and aggressive mindset.
The Bees now look to build on their record-breaking start as confidence continues to grow under Andrews.
"I feel like I've played – I feel like I've kicked every ball," Andrews revealed. "We had to show different attributes: grit, resilience, passion and enthusiasm. I just loved us tonight. I loved everything about it."
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