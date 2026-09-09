'Time to do something more!' – Ivan Perisic makes bold Champions League claim before Shakhtar clash

Ivan Perisic believes PSV Eindhoven are fully primed to make a major impact in the Champions League as they prepare to host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. Having secured three consecutive Eredivisie titles, the Croatian international insists the Dutch champions must now translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage.

PSV enter the fixture aiming to banish a persistent Matchday 1 hex, having lost their opening group game in their previous five Champions League campaigns.

The Dutch side are making their 20th appearance in the competition's main phase, surpassing Ajax's national record.



