PSG have recently been plagued by concerns up front, whilst Bayern Munich’s problems lie more in the depth of their squad: alongside first-team regular Gnabry, three key rotation players—Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Raphael Guerreiro—are also missing. Given the small squad, which was scrutinised with a critical eye time and again, particularly before the start of the season, effective substitutes are therefore already in short supply.

Nicolas Jackson is currently scoring regularly in the Bundesliga, yet he remained an unused substitute against Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Sporting director Max Eberl has already confirmed that the club will not exercise the option to buy the Chelsea loanee. Min-Jae Kim, Hiroki Ito and Leon Goretzka are available to add physicality. Alphonso Davies, now fully fit, remains the most dangerous super-sub, using his blistering pace to change games from the bench. In Paris, assistant coach Aaron Danks will handle substitutions while Kompany serves a ban; no contact is allowed at half-time or during the match.

Enrique, by contrast, has far more firepower on his bench: should his recently injured stars all start, he can still call on former Bayern man Lucas Hernandez, Ilya Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo in defence; Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu and Kang-In Lee in midfield; and Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos up front.