Injury concerns hit Tottenham! Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie left out of Everton clash after De Zerbi's warning

Tottenham supporters were greeted with unwelcome news on Saturday afternoon as the confirmed team sheets revealed the absence of both Porro and Udogie for the visit of Everton.

Having both featured in the starting eleven during last weekend’s frustrating goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest, their total omission from the squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium raised immediate questions.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Italian tactician was transparent about the risks involved in playing the duo, admitting that minor muscular issues had forced his hand. "Porro felt a small muscular problem, we have to see tomorrow if he’s available or not but in this moment I don’t want to take any risks. The same [with] Udogie," De Zerbi said.