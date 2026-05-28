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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

'I'd like to return' - Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori admits he has 'unfinished business' at Roma

Arsenal
R. Calafiori
AS Roma
Premier League
Serie A

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has expressed his long-term desire to return to his boyhood club Roma, admitting he has "unfinished business" in the Italian capital. Despite establishing himself as an indispensable squad player under Mikel Arteta and fresh off clinching the Premier League title, the 23-year-old opened up about his deep connection to the Giallorossi ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Unfinished business in the Italian capital

    Having emerged through the youth ranks at Roma, Calafiori's initial stint with his boyhood club was cut short before he could truly establish himself. Now a Premier League winner and preparing for a Champions League final against PSG, the 24-year-old reflects on his departure with a sense of what might have been.

    Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the defender was honest about his long-term ambitions. "I’m happy here now, but I’ve left some unfinished business with Roma. I barely played for that team when I was very young. I’d like to return. Not right away, but sooner or later," he revealed.

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    Watching the Giallorossi from afar

    Despite his success in north London, Calafiori remains a dedicated supporter of the club where it all began. He continues to track Roma's progress closely, especially following their qualification for the Champions League under Gian Piero Gasperini.

    When asked if Roma could emulate the project he has been part of at Arsenal, Calafiori was supportive of the new era in Rome. "I don’t know if Roma can become the new Arsenal, but I’m very happy they’ve placed their faith in Gasperini. I’m always rooting for them. I hope they can return to the levels I was used to when I was a kid," he explained.

  • Strong bonds with former team-mates

    The connection to the Giallorossi extends beyond just watching the matches, as Calafiori maintains regular contact with several key figures in the current Roma dressing room. These relationships have kept the door firmly open for a potential reunion down the line.

    The Italy international confirmed that he still communicates with several of the club's leaders. "I’m delighted with what they’ve achieved. I’ve spoken to Mancini, Cristante, and Pellegrini. Some even wrote to me about my birthday, so we’ve connected it all together," Calafiori added.

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    Focus shifted to CL glory

    While a nostalgic return to Serie A seems highly likely at some point down the road, that reality remains a distant prospect for the foreseeable future. Mikel Arteta views the technically gifted defender as a vital structural component of his squad at the Emirates, and Calafiori's immediate focus is locked on cementing his place in club folklore. Having already lifted the Premier League crown, he is now just 90 minutes away from achieving a historic double as the Gunners prepare to lock horns with PSG in Saturday's highly anticipated showpiece final.

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Arsenal
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