Revealed: How much Elliot Anderson will earn at Man City as midfielder agrees long-term deal ahead of British record transfer

Anderson is set to put pen to paper on a lucrative five-year contract with Man City that reflects his new status as a cornerstone of the club's future. According to The Athletic, the England international will earn a salary in the region of £300,000 per week if all performance-related bonuses are met during his stay in Manchester. The agreement also includes a club option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, effectively tying him to the champions until 2032.

The financial package represents a significant commitment from City, who are eager to secure the best domestic talent to bolster their midfield ranks. Having already seen key figures depart, the hierarchy was determined to provide the incoming management with a world-class engine room.



