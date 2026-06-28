Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Harry Maguire sets two conditions for Marcus Rashford return to Man Utd - with England international still waiting on permanent Barcelona transfer

M. Rashford
Manchester United
H. Maguire
Premier League
Barcelona
LaLiga

Harry Maguire has backed Marcus Rashford to make a successful return to Manchester United this summer, but the defender insists two specific conditions must be met first. Rashford is currently representing England at the World Cup following a productive loan spell with Barcelona, who recently declined to trigger their option to sign him permanently.

  • Maguire backs Rashford's United return

    Rashford spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona, where he contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions as the club won La Liga. However, Barcelona opted against triggering their £26 million option to sign him permanently after securing Anthony Gordon for £70m.

    With his club future uncertain, Maguire has publicly expressed a desire to see him back at United. Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Maguire welcomed the prospect of a reunion, stating: "Yeah, of course, I have an amazing relationship with Marcus and have had some great times with him over the years."

    • Advertisement
  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Two conditions for success

    While Maguire is eager for Rashford to reintegrate into the squad, he emphasised that any potential return must make sense for all parties. United have reportedly maintained an open door for him, as he still has two years remaining on a contract worth £325,000 per week.

    Outlining the requirements for a successful homecoming, Maguire added: "I know what a wonderful player he can be. I'm sure it’s up to the club and up to Marcus to find a mutual agreement. Of course, if Marcus does come back, we want him to come back and play and be happy and confident. It needs to be right for himself, it needs to be right for the club, but everyone knows what a great player Marcus can be for whatever club he plays for next season."

  • World Cup impact for England

    Rashford is currently putting club football to one side as he focuses on the ongoing World Cup with England. He made a significant impact during his first start of the tournament against Panama, drawing high praise from Maguire.

    Discussing the performance, Maguire noted: "I think he was so direct and positive with everything that he did. We spoke about the Ghana game, where it was a bit slow, and we had too much patience in the game. I think Rashy straight away took the game to Panama, and I think in the first 10 minutes, he put four or five crosses in the box, and it wasn’t as accurate as he normally is, and then he finds that one where Harry probably was unfortunate not to score. He was a constant threat throughout the game and when he’s in that mood I think us England fans know how good he can be, and I’ve had the pleasure of playing with him at Manchester United for many years, so when he’s in that frame and in that direct mode he’s unstoppable on his day."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    What next for Rashford?

    Rashford will continue his World Cup campaign with England, aiming to reach the final on July 19. Regardless of how far the national team progress, he is expected to take a short break before reporting back to Old Trafford.

Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE