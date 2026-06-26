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Tom Hindle

It's time for Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford! How England SHOULD line up against Panama as Three Lions aim to secure top spot in World Cup group

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Panama vs England
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J. Bellingham
H. Kane
M. Rashford
B. Saka
A. Gordon
N. Madueke
D. Rice
R. James

Thomas Tuchel definitely didn't want to be in this situation. After England's tournament-opener, in which the Three Lions rather comfortably saw off Croatia, it was presumed that the German coach would be thinking about rotation by now. His hardest opponent was out of the way, meaning another win, over Ghana, would secure top spot with a game to spare. Instead, he has to stick with the big guns after an incredibly frustrating draw with the Black Stars.

To be clear, it's not all bad. Round of 32 qualification is already in the bag. Group L is still there for the taking. A draw will be sufficient to finish first. But now, there is very little margin for error. What should have been a procession in New Jersey will actually mean something, and the scoreless draw with Ghana has planted a seed of doubt over the true strength of Tuchel's team.

And even if drawing the second game at a major tournament has become something of an unwanted English tradition, it has still left the Three Lions open to the kind of scenario they didn't want to be in. What could have been a time for fresh legs is, instead, another fixture where - at least at first - the star men will have to play.

So, what to expect here? Well, first of all, England really should field as strong of a lineup as possible. A good start, a comfortable second-half lead, and rotation would be welcome, if not necessary. But any major risks would be a massive oversight on Tuchel's part. And with that, here's who GOAL thinks should start against Panama on Saturday evening...

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    GK: Jordan Pickford

    Well, yeah. Jordan Pickford, in all honesty, hasn't really had a great tournament so far. Sure, he couldn't do much about either Croatia goal, but he looked nervous against Ghana. There was one particular instance in which the England goalkeeper really could have been sent off. He misjudged a through-ball and unconvincingly came off his line. Only the fact that Prince Adu initiated contact with Pickford saved him from what would have been a sending-off.

    He was otherwise more or less unchallenged on the day. But he is yet to have a chance to prove his quality. That is no reason to bench him, though. Pickford starts.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RB: Reece James

    Here we are once again: After a couple of decent games of football, Reece James is an injury concern. This is, of course, the James cycle. Is he England's most complete right-back? Certainly. Is he also their most injury-prone regular? You bet. It's a really terrible mix for Tuchel to contend with and especially now.

    Tino Livramento was a more-than-acceptable back-up, but he left camp with a calf injury. Tuchel opted to bring in a centre-back instead. And now, England look a little thin. Could this be a chance for Djed Spence to prove himself on the other side of defence? Perhaps. For now, though, James starts if he's fit. And that's always a really big 'if'.

  • CB: Ezri Konsa

    Ezri Konsa, you lucky, lucky boy. Make no mistake: Konsa should have given away a penalty against Ghana. That he didn't was a minor miracle. He absolutely clattered Prince Kwabena Adu in the box, catching the forward on the knee and not really getting anywhere near the ball. Carlos Queiroz jokingly pointed out that the "VAR went for a coffee", and must have therefore missed the incident. Joking aside, it was a reckless moment from a usually pretty composed defender.

    But otherwise, it was a tidy showing. Konsa is yet to fully convince this tournament - he was also a little slow to react on one of Croatia's goals. This is no time to panic, though. A little faith would be welcome.

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  • Marc GUEHI-england-202406(C)Getty Images

    CB: Marc Guehi

    This is the first really big call. The John Stones experiment simply did not work out against Croatia. Stones, though vital for England in tournaments of old, simply has not played enough football to justify inclusion in the World Cup. He struggled throughout and looks a far cry from the defender he was in 2023.

    Guehi was his replacement for the Ghana game, and he turned in an agreeable performance. It was, in truth, pretty unremarkable. He passed the ball accurately enough, made the right decisions, and was positionally solid. There will be some qualms about his risk-averse distribution, but he was tidy. That's all England need - for now.

  • Djed SpenceGetty

    LB: Djed Spence

    The decision to bring Spence in at left-back last game surprised a few. Nico O'Reilly had an uncertain moment or two in defence against Croatia, but none of his defending seemed inherently droppable. Still, Tuchel left him out all the same, and Spence equipped himself well. He got forward at the right times, and occupied the half spaces in the right way.

    It should be enough to keep him around - even if it's a bit harsh on O'Reilly. There is, of course, the alternate scenario, in which James can't play. Then, Spence will shift to the right and O'Reilly will slot in. Either way, the Spurs man seems to have given himself a good shot at starting again.

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Declan Rice

    Rice was seen walking through the mixed zone with heavy strapping on his lower leg after the Ghana game, and seemed to be struggling for the last 10 minutes of the mixture itself. That came after a worrying update from Tuchel following England's first fixture, when he admitted that Rice had been dealing with another injury.

    In short, he's banged up after a long season. But England need him in the side. He is, perhaps, their most important player. And in a game that suddenly matters, Rice has to be there.

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Elliot Anderson

    Congratulations to the £116 million man! It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Elliot Anderson will make his long-mooted move to Manchester City after the World Cup and it's a well-earned transfer for a solid centre-midfielder who has so much more to give. He seems well-equipped to succeed at the Etihad, too, especially with the calibre of player around him.

    And until then, he's got a decent side to work with for England. Anderson is the ideal glue guy in this side, the perfect complement to Rice and Jude Bellingham who keeps everything ticking along. Spectacular? Nah. Mightily effective? Absolutely.

  • Jude Bellingham(C)Getty Images

    CAM: Jude Bellingham

    Nope, there's no need to hit the Morgan Rogers button - not yet, at least. Bellingham was subbed for Rogers in the second half against Ghana, and it seemed a rather unfair move at the time. Bellingham is a match-winner, and even if he drifted in and out of the game, he should have a case to be on the pitch at all times.

    So, yeah, even if Ghana wasn't his strongest showing, there's no need to change things - especially after his performance against Croatia.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RW: Bukayo Saka

    Let's get to the changes. Tuchel alluded to the fact that Saka might have been ready to face Ghana. It was something of a surprise, then, that he didn't start. It was even more curious that he didn't come on at half-time, given England were struggling to break down the Black Stars. But here, with three points more or less required, the Arsenal man should get his first full run out.

  • Harry Kane England 2026Getty/GOAL

    CF: Harry Kane

    Harry Kane missed a very good chance against Ghana. That will not happen again. This does not need explaining, nor intellectualising. The claim that England 'rely on him too much' is also pretty nonsensical. He is their best player and he will score goals. End of.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    LW: Marcus Rashford

    There was a pretty compelling case to be made for Rashford's inclusion ahead of the Ghana game. He scored against Croatia, and looked lively off the bench. Eventually, Anthony Gordon was selected, mostly for his defensive acumen and work-rate.

    Here, England probably need someone a little more incisive. It's a 50/50 split, and there's no real wrong answer. But it's probably Rashy time. There's also an alternate universe in which Rogers gets a start here. But he clogs spaces a little too much. Give it Rashford, then.

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