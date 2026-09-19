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'Faster than in the Premier League!' – Harry Kane makes bold admission after shattering Bundesliga goal record
Kane expresses pride after breaking landmark record
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane expressed delight after becoming the fastest player in history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals. The 33-year-old hit the milestone in his 98th league appearance during Bayern's 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin.
Kane scored twice in the rout, taking his tally to 101 German top-flight goals.
Speaking after the match, the forward reflected on replicating his goalscoring success outside the Premier League while thanking his team-mates.
"Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga," Kane told reporters. "Obviously, I've done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I'm really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team."
- Kirchner-Media
Striker hails complete display before international window
Beyond his individual milestone, Kane highlighted the importance of delivering a dominant team performance before heading into the international break. The striker noted that while Bayern had been winning matches, they had not yet produced a display matching last season's standards.
He praised the squad's focus for maintaining maximum intensity from start to finish against Union Berlin.
"I think we'd waited for a game like this this season," Kane said. "We've won games and played well, but maybe not at the level of last season. So it was nice to show a performance like this before the international break. We didn't want a slip today before the three-week break. Our performance was at the highest level from start to finish. We can enjoy it now."
Historic efficiency shatters Dieter Muller's record
Kane's landmark achievement shattered the previous record held by Dieter Muller, who needed 129 matches to score 100 goals for Cologne. The England captain reached the century in 31 fewer games, representing almost an entire Bundesliga season's worth of fixtures.
Since arriving in Germany in 2023, Kane averages a goal every 78.3 minutes in the Bundesliga.
That strike rate surpasses iconic forwards Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Gerd Muller.
- Matthias Koch
Milestone momentum builds towards dual-century target
The double against Union Berlin took Kane's total Bayern record to 152 goals in 154 overall appearances across all competitions. Having scored 61 times in 51 games last season, the forward maintains an extraordinary scoring trajectory.
Kane now heads into the three-week international break in sensational form for both club and country.
The Bayern hitman will aim to maintain his historic pace when domestic action resumes.
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