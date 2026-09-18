HISTORY MAKER! Harry Kane smashes Bundesliga record to become fastest-ever player to 100 goals after just 98 appearances for Bayern Munich

Kane has officially become the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the incredible milestone in just 98 appearances for Bayern Munich. The clinical striker reached the century mark during a dominant performance against Union Berlin, where he once again proved why he is considered one of the most elite forwards in world football.

By reaching this figure in under 100 games, he has shattered the previous record held by Dieter Müller, who required 129 matches to reach the same tally while playing for Cologne in the 1970s.

The record-breaking moment arrived at the Allianz Arena when Kane stepped up to convert a clinical penalty in the 39th minute. The spot-kick was awarded after Michael Olise was taken down in the box, allowing the England captain to step up and fire his way into the record books.