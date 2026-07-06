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Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland ticket for $8m! Prices soar as England book quarter-final showdown with Norway in Miami
Record-breaking prices for Miami showdown
Fans hoping to witness England’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway are facing staggering costs, with some tickets listed for as much as $8 million on the official FIFA resale platform. The fixture, set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, has become the hottest ticket in world sport as two of the game's greatest strikers, Kane and Haaland, prepare for a historic battle.
While the multimillion-dollar asking price represents the extreme end of the market, the entry point for supporters is still incredibly high. Cheapest seats for the clash are currently starting at $2,760, making it one of the most expensive sporting events in recent history.
Despite these soaring figures, data from SeatPick suggests that the average three-day ticket price has actually dropped by 28 per cent, a trend largely attributed to Brazil’s shock exit from the competition.
- AFP
England's road to the quarter-finals
The Three Lions secured their spot in the last eight following a pulsating 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium. In what is being hailed as one of England's greatest-ever World Cup performances, Thomas Tuchel's side navigated the high altitude and a hostile atmosphere in Mexico City to set up this glamorous tie on the Florida coast.
England have now established a consistent record of reaching the business end of major tournaments, having made the quarter-finals at every World Cup since 2018. This run follows a period of frustration where they failed to reach the final eight in both the 2010 and 2014 editions. After losing to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar four years ago and falling to Croatia in the 2018 semi-finals, the pressure is on Kane and his teammates to finally go all the way.
Pathway to the World Cup final
The financial stakes only increase as the tournament progresses toward its conclusion in New Jersey. Should England overcome Haaland’s Norway on Saturday, they will travel to Atlanta for a semi-final encounter.
Tickets for that potential fixture are already being marketed with a starting price of $3,600, with some hospitality options climbing as high as $800,000.
For those looking even further ahead to the final at the MetLife Stadium, the costs are truly transformative. The cheapest available tickets for the showpiece event are currently listed at $11,000, while premium listings have stretched to over $11 million in certain resale sectors.
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FIFA's response to rising costs
The tournament has faced significant criticism regarding ticket accessibility, with many traditional supporters being priced out of the experience. The astronomical figures seen on resale sites have sparked a debate over whether the average fan can still afford to follow their nation. In response to these concerns, FIFA previously introduced measures to try and safeguard the interests of loyal followers.
The governing body was forced to guarantee a specific number of tickets at a "rock bottom" price designated specifically for the loyal fans of each participating team.
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