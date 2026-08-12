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Backup for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich eye surprise Premier League striker despite transfer freeze
Bayern target Premier League star for attacking depth
The Bavarian giants are looking to bolster their front line and have reportedly identified Thiago as the ideal candidate to support Kane. According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Bayern has expressed serious interest in the Brentford striker and has already initiated preliminary talks regarding a potential move to the Bundesliga.
The need for a specialist backup has become more pressing following the departure of Nicolas Jackson, who returned to Chelsea after his loan spell in Munich. While Kane remains the undisputed focal point of the attack, the lack of a natural replacement has forced the club to reconsider their stance on new arrivals.
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Thiago's impressive English record comes at a price
Thiago enjoyed a sensational campaign in England last season, establishing himself as one of the most prolific marksmen in the Premier League. The Brazilian forward featured in 38 Premier League matches for Brentford, netting 22 goals and providing 1 assist, finishing as the second top scorer in the English top flight behind only Man City superstar Erling Haaland.
However, prising the striker away from the Gtech Community Stadium will not be a simple task for the German record champions. Thiago’s current contract with the Bees runs until June 2031, and reports suggest there is no release clause included in the agreement.
Kane set for long-term stay in Bavaria
The pursuit of a backup comes as Kane prepares to further cement his status as a Bayern legend. The England captain has been in scintillating form since moving to Germany, and the 33-year-old striker will reportedly hold talks with the German giants over an extension to his current deal.
Kane's commitment to the club is fueled by his desire to win the Champions League, a trophy he believes is well within reach with the current squad. Last season, the veteran forward scored 61 goals in 51 games across all competitions, taking his total tally to 146 goals in 147 appearances with the Bavarians.
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Internal alternatives and summer strategy
Prior to the Thiago links, Bayern’s director Max Eberl had said that their recruitment was 'done' for the summer. The club had focused on specific areas, bringing in Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt to bolster the full-back positions and Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven to add creativity to the flanks. There was a sense at Sabener Strasse that the squad was balanced enough to compete on all fronts without further major investment.
In the absence of a new signing, head coach Vincent Kompany could still rely on internal solutions to fill the void when Kane needs a rest. Serge Gnabry has frequently been deployed in a central role and offers a mobile alternative to the traditional No.9 profile.
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