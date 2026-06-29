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‘Great signing for Man Utd’ - Red Devils urged to raid Sunderland for ‘monster’ Brian Brobbey as ex-Black Cats defender sees sense in £50m transfer
Ajax academy graduate Brobbey joined Sunderland for £17m
Brobbey, who is a product of the famed academy system at Ajax, saw a move to England speculated on for several years prior to Sunderland taking the plunge during the summer of 2025. A £17m ($22m) agreement took the hard-working frontman away from Amsterdam and over to Wearside.
That has proved to be money well spent, with a productive debut campaign at the Stadium of Light delivering seven goals - including a memorable derby winner against Newcastle at St James’ Park - and qualification for the Europa League through a seventh-place finish.
At 24 years of age, there is the promise of much more to come from Brobbey. He has already showcased his talent on the grandest of stages and is considered to have attracted admiring glances from Old Trafford and beyond.
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Could the Black Cats turn down a bid of £50m for Brobbey?
Quizzed on whether Sunderland could turn down £50m for their burly No.9 if such a bid were to be tabled, ex-Black Cats star Kilgallon - speaking in association with some of the best soccer betting sites - told GOAL: “I don't think you can. You've got to take your hat off to the head of recruitment and the scouts at Sunderland because they've pulled some absolute beauties out.
“He's a joke, that Brobbey. I watched him for Holland and he looks an absolute threat. Man United, I mean, Sunderland, you can't turn it down. Doubling your money and a bit more and Brobbey's going to be going, ‘Man United, they don't come knocking often, do they?’
“He's probably going to go and see Sunderland as much as it looks like he's been enjoying his football in the north of England. I think he would be saying it's my chance to go. And he's deserved it, hasn't he? He's given everything to Sunderland and been absolutely fantastic for them. He's earned the right for people to talk about him.
“It looks like this World Cup's doing him favours again if he does want that Man United move. I think Sunderland will go, ‘we won't step in his way’. They'll probably try and grab a bit more money out of Man U and say, ‘on you go, son’. I think he's only a young'un still, isn't he? He'd be a great signing for Man United.”
Would Brobbey be a shrewd addition for Manchester United?
Brobbey has established a reputation as being the finest hold-up frontman in the Premier League, with defenders finding it almost impossible to manoeuvre him out of the way. Those qualities could be put to good use at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, but is the Dutchman prolific enough to be the leading man for title hopefuls United?
In response to that question, Kilgallon said: “He's a monster, isn't he? He's one of them who will chase that ball down the line, still spinning behind, hold the ball up. How many strikers do you see do that anymore? Everything's to feet, isn't it? You never see these strikers spin anymore.
“And when you're clearing one as a centre-half, he's leaving one on you. He's a pain in the arse to play against. Goal-wise, I mean, he's been playing for Sunderland, who have done well, but how many chances is he really getting? He's playing for Holland now and he's got a few goals.
“If you put him in that team where you have most of the ball, they dictate play, you've got Bruno Fernandes behind you and can slip you in, I think he's going to score goals. I think it's a great shout for him.”
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Brobbey contract: Sunderland under no pressure to sell
Brobbey signed a five-year contract when linking up with Sunderland, taking him through to 2030, meaning that the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell. They will be reluctant to part with any prized assets ahead of a historic return to continental competition.
Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is, however, already being heavily linked with Chelsea and a reunion with his former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, and success will inevitably make it difficult to fend off advances from afar - with Brobbey one of several stars in the North East that could be the subject of formal bids over the coming weeks.