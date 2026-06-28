Sunderland
Sunderland reject 'unacceptable' Granit Xhaka transfer bid from Chelsea in blow to Xabi Alonso's summer plans
Chelsea bid for Xhaka rejected
According to The Athletic, Sunderland firmly rejected an official offer from Chelsea to sign Xhaka on Saturday. Chelsea submitted a proposal worth £8 million for the midfielder, hoping to secure his signature.
However, Sunderland have clearly informed Chelsea that Xhaka is "not for sale at any valuation". Sunderland deemed the low bid to be "unacceptable" and perceived it as Chelsea "lacking respect for both the 33-year-old Switzerland international and Wearside club". Chelsea believe their financial proposal is fair, but Sunderland have categorically stated they will entertain no further offers. They expect Chelsea to respect Xhaka's current contract, which is due to run until 2028.
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Alonso targets familiar face
Chelsea are pursuing Xhaka specifically because Alonso wants him at the club. Alonso and Xhaka spent two highly successful years together at Bayer Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in 2023-24.
The pursuit represents a major shift in strategy for Chelsea under their current ownership. Chelsea have previously focused on signing younger talents, making the move for Xhaka quite unusual.
Sunderland hold firm on star player
Sunderland remain determined to keep hold of Xhaka following his immensely impactful debut season. Xhaka arrived from Leverkusen last summer for a fee that could reach £17.5m. He was quickly made captain and guided Sunderland to a remarkable seventh-place finish.
This achievement secured European football for Sunderland for the first time in 53 years. Ironically, Sunderland sealed this feat with a final-day victory over Chelsea, pushing the London side down to 10th place in the table. Xhaka possesses extensive Premier League experience from his seven years at Arsenal. Consequently, Chelsea feel Xhaka can provide essential leadership in their dressing room without needing time to adapt, but Sunderland absolutely refuse to authorise any sale.
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What happens next?
Chelsea must now decide whether to abandon their pursuit of Xhaka entirely or test Sunderland again despite the stern warnings. Alonso will likely need to evaluate alternative midfield targets to reinforce his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, Xhaka remains fully focused on the World Cup, where his Switzerland team are due to face Algeria in the round of 32.