Germany's 2026 World Cup knockout path: potential opponents after the group stage and the route to the final.

With 48 teams competing in this World Cup for the first time, all group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage, along with the eight best third-placed sides. That alone significantly cuts the risk of Germany suffering another group-stage exit like those in 2018 and 2022.

If Germany top their group, they will face one of the third-placed teams from Groups A, B, C, D or F in the round of 32. Should the DFB side survive that first knockout round, the winner of Group I—potentially France or Norway—would await them in the round of 16. If the favourites progress, Germany would then face the Netherlands or Morocco. Should Julian Nagelsmann's side reach the semi-finals, a likely opponent would be Spain.

Should Germany finish second, the round of 16 opponent would be the runners-up from Group I, most likely France, Senegal, Norway or Iraq.

In the round of 16, Brazil could await. The quarter-finals could then pit Germany against Thomas Tuchel's England. A semi-final would likely feature Portugal or the reigning champions Argentina.

Here is an overview of all possible matches after the group stage: