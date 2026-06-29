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Gabriel Martinelli lost for words after record-breaking goal sends Brazil through after rough start against Japan
Late drama in Houston
Martinelli proved to be the hero for Brazil as they overcame a major scare to defeat Japan 2-1 in their round of 32 clash. The five-time champions had a rough start as Japan took the lead just before the half hour mark, though Casemiro pulled the Selecao level in the second half. Just as the game appeared to be heading to extra time, Martinelli popped up with a goal five minutes into stoppage time, netting the latest winning goal in normal time of the knockout stages of the World Cup on record (since 1966), according to Opta. After a difficult group stage where he struggled for clinical finishing, the forward finally found the net when it mattered most to secure his side's place in the next round.
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Martinelli reflects on emotional winner
Speaking after the final whistle, an emotional Martinelli struggled to process the magnitude of his contribution. "I don't even have words to describe the joy that is in my heart right now, to see all the Brazilian people happy with the qualification, all my family, I don't even have a way to explain what I'm feeling right now," he told reporters.
He also revealed that a recent missed chance - specifically hitting the post during the group stage - had been weighing on his mind before tonight's heroics. "I was talking to my family. The other day I hit a ball against the post, I knew I would have another opportunity. Thank God today I managed to score the winning goal," the 25-year-old added.
Brazil survive massive upset scare
It was far from a comfortable evening for the South American giants, who fell behind in the first half. Japan took a shock lead when Kaishu Sano capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Danilo to beat Alisson Becker with a low effort. The underdog's lead held until the 56th minute when veteran midfielder Casemiro restored parity by heading home a cross from Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Selecao applied relentless pressure in the closing stages, with Vinícius Junior seeing an effort deflected by Zion Suzuki onto the woodwork. With extra time seemingly imminent, Bruno Guimaraes found Martinelli, who curled a precise finish into the corner to break Japanese hearts.
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Looking ahead to the eound of 16
While the victory was hard-fought, Brazil now turn their attention to the knockout phase as they continue their quest for a sixth star. There will be concerns over the fitness of Casemiro, who was forced off late in the game with what appeared to be a leg injury, potentially leaving a void in the midfield for the next match.
The Selecao will remain in the United States to face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the next round. That fixture is scheduled to take place on July 5 in New Jersey, where Brazil will be hoping for a more straightforward path to the quarter-finals than the one afforded to them by a resilient Japanese squad.