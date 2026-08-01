'Exciting past few days' - Ajax pull off shock transfer swoop for former Borussia Dortmund star

While the announcement came out of nowhere for supporters and journalists alike, Ajax had been working diligently on the deal in secret for a considerable period. The club managed to persuade the German playmaker to move to Amsterdam despite competition from rival suitors.

Discussing the successful transfer, Jordi Cruyff said: "Julian has chosen Ajax, and we are absolutely delighted about that. We have been in talks for several months, and he also had the opportunity to sign for other clubs.

"With Julian, we are bringing in a top international player with a wealth of experience and a fantastic mentality. I am convinced he will add real quality to our squad."







