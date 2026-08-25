AFP
Everton manager David Moyes slams 'dead stupid' journalist question over Carabao Cup ambitions
Moyes loses his temper ahead of Preston match
According to reports from talkSPORT, Moyes lost his temper while speaking to the media to preview Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round tie against Preston.
The tension began when a journalist asked: "How important are the cups to you this season?" This seemingly standard enquiry struck a nerve with Moyes, who quickly launched into a passionate rant. Everton have suffered a severe trophy drought in recent decades, placing extra scrutiny on their cup campaigns.
However, Moyes was clearly agitated by the suggestion that any manager would not care about winning silverware, leading to a fiery exchange in the press room at Deepdale.
- Getty Images Sport
The 'dead stupid' journalist exchange
Moyes did not hold back in his response to the reporter, questioning the intelligence of the media present. "I think it's a question that every journalist asks every manager," Moyes began in reply. "In some ways, I think are those journalists dead stupid? Do you think none of the managers want to win the cups? Of course we all want to win the cups... so the answer is yes, the cups are hugely important."
The frustration stems from the constant pressure surrounding Everton, who have not won a major trophy since their FA Cup triumph in 1995. Despite this 31-year wait for glory, Moyes made it clear that basic questions about motivation are unhelpful.
Premier League survival remains the ultimate goal
The heated conversation did not end there, as Moyes sought to clarify the harsh realities facing modern top-flight managers. Moyes then turned the tables on his interrogator, asking: "Would it be more important to win a cup than to stay in the Premier League?" When the journalist quickly replied no, Moyes delivered a blunt conclusion regarding his priorities.
"So, there we go. You've half answered it," Moyes added. This interaction highlighted the difficult balancing act at Goodison Park. While ending their long wait for a trophy is a dream for the supporters, Moyes knows that suffering relegation from the Premier League would be disastrous for Everton.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Everton?
Everton must now shift their focus entirely to matters on the pitch. Moyes will lead his side against Preston on Wednesday, desperate to avoid a repeat of last season's early exit to Wolves. A commanding victory would help ease the mounting tension and build momentum for their upcoming Premier League fixtures, as they look to secure safety alongside a positive cup run.
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